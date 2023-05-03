In Marghera, the cruise ship Queen Anne was launched

Today in the Marghera shipyard of Fincantieri is the Queen Anne
was launched, a new cruise ship of 113,000 gross tonnage of the Cunard company of the group US Carnival Corporation that will carry out its maiden voyage in a year to Lisbon. The complete launch the first phase of construction which will be followed by the set-up Interior. The Queen Anne
, which is 322.5 meters long, It can accommodate 2,996 passengers and 1,225 members of the crew.
With entry into service on 3 May 2024, Queen Anne, which will be the 249th ship flying the Cunard flag, will join the ships Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth of the company already in service and, for the first time since 1999, there will be four Cunard ships operating simultaneously.