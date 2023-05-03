By 2025 containerized shipping companies could decrease the speed of ships up to -10%

If during the Covid-19 pandemic shipping companies containerized had increased of +4% the speed of navigation of their container holders to cope with the significant transport demand and whether, instead, in the last three months the average speed of the ships is dropped of -4% to 13.8 knots as the scenario has changed, by 2025 the speed of container ships could fall further by -10%.
This more pronounced decrease in speed, which would obviously lead to an additional decline in the Hold capacity offered as well as fuel consumption on the part of the ships, it has been hypothesized by the association international shipowner Bimco recalling that in 2019 the Larger container ships had sailed an average of 2.6 knots faster than smaller ships, difference that in the first quarter of 2022 it had reduced to 1.8 knots and that in the First quarter of this year fell to 1.6 knots. Therefore- noted Niels Rasmussen, Chief Analyst for Shipping of the association - in the first quarter of 2023 the weighted average of capacity-related browsing speed in teu of the ships is diminished of -6% year on year, while the Simple average of the speed of the ships decreased of -4%, and therefore - it has observed - the offer has decreased more quickly of browsing speed.
Recalling that slow steaming, i.e. the practice of reduce the speed of navigation, was introduced For the first time in the aftermath of the financial crisis 2008-2009, when it was reduced on the main routes up to -20%, Rasmussen said that the next further speed reduction could be introduced, in the Framework of new regulations to reduce gas emissions greenhouse effect of ships, also to comply with Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), for which some ships are Be equipped with speed limiters.