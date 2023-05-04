Almost 44,400 direct jobs are generated by the port of Marseille-Fos

In the French department of Bouches-du-Rhône almost three Every five jobs are located in the port cities of Marseille and Fos-sur-Mer. This is highlighted by an impact study economic of the industrial-port cluster of Marseille-Fos published by the Institut National de la Statistique et des Études Économiques (INSEE) in collaboration with the Authority Port of Marseille-Fos and with the contribution of the Union Maritime et Fluvial de Marseille Fos. The study explains that at the end of 2019 The cluster, organized around 1,570 companies, employed 24,640 non-temporary workers, including 14 380 in Marseilles and 9 360 in Fos, And eight out of ten jobs were held by men. In total the The value of the wages of these workers amounted to 1.8 billion euro, equal to 11.6% of the total of the department.
It is - highlighted Hervé Martel, president of the board of directors of the port authority of Marseille Fos - "of 42,600 jobs to which must be added the 1,790 jobs created by the development of our territory». "This - he added - means almost 44,400 places of direct work generated by the port'.