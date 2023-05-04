ANAMA, the quarterly drop of -7.2% of cargo traffic in Italian airports does not worry

It does not worry the decrease of -7,2% of cargo traffic in the Italian airports in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter 2022 highlighted by Assaeroporti data. This is clarified by the president of ANAMA - National Association of Air Cargo Agents, Alessandro Albertini, explaining that "the data must be interpreted because otherwise there is a risk of drawing conclusions Incorrect. First of all - Albertini specifies - it must be said that the decline overall recorded in Italian airports is similar to that of European airports, around -7%. This is In our opinion, this is primarily due to an adjustment of the distribution of traffic by sea. In 2021 and 2022 with the strong shortage of hold has moved traffic on the airway, also driven by the urgent need to supply of pharmaceuticals and raw materials. With the rebalancing between demand and supply of holds this surplus of Demand for air transport has physiologically returned: yes Logistics flows and customer warehouses are reorganized They're back on the line."
"Of course, then - continues the president of ANAMA - the demand, as IATA also pointed out, remains weak, and with some traffic data of our exports to China that seem highlight a drop in demand that we will have to follow carefully in the coming months. In general, however, it should be reiterated that the air freight has not lost appeal; We are witnessing a physiological adjustment after a couple of years that had upset logistics flows. With regard to the double decline at Malpensa (-15.2% in first quarter 2023, ed) compared to the national figure, also This is the result of the rebalancing we were talking about. before. With the return of passenger flights a bit on all Italian airports have filled their holds, in particular flights to and from Rome Fiumicino, Bologna and Venice and this has caused the drop of Malpensa. But the national data, as we said A moment ago, it recorded a decrease of about -7% in line with the average European'.
"Reading the data - specifies Albertini - in Milan Malpensa recorded a decline in general cargo in the first quarter of -21% against a decline in courier traffic (which is a news because in recent years he had always recorded positive numbers) of -5%. In short, we are in a context that On the one hand, there is a repositioning of freight traffic between air and by sea and, on the other hand, presents air cargo data in slowdown in the global context. Air freight traffic - concludes the president of the association - in the past he has shown to anticipate international trade trends but in our own Warning, despite this quarter's data showing a contraction with weak long-term growth outlook, not There are still elements so evident that we can tell us if We will face a year of decline (although the first indications there are lean in this direction) or a slow recovery."