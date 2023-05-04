Adani Ports sells the ongoing project for the construction of a container terminal in Myanmar

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced Today the sale for 30 million dollars of the project for the Construction of a container terminal in the port of Yangon, nel Myanmar (
of 6 May
2019). The Indian port group had long had announced the intention to abandon the project under consideration of the continuous delays in its approval. An agreement for the The sale was signed a year ago, but it was understood that, between the clauses, provided for the completion of the project and the obtaining the necessary approvals. APSEZ specified that it had subsequently agreed with the buyer the sale on the basis "as is, where is" by renegotiating the consideration of the Sale at 30 million.