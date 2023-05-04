In the first trimester the profit clearly of Finnlines has grown of +42.4%

In the first quarter of this year the growth trend to two revenue figures of the shipping company Finnlines of the group Grimaldi, in place since the second quarter of 2021, has been attenuated since a turnover of 163,1 million euro, with an increase of +3.9% on the period January-March of 2022. EBITDA has piled to 45,5 million euros (+27.8%), EBIT at 23.3 million (+52.2%) and net profit at 21.5 million euro (+42.4%).
In the first quarter of 2023 the Finnlines fleet, which is used in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Gulf of Biscay, transported 176 thousand cargo units (- 12%), 43 thousand cars not following the passengers (+19%), 338 thousand tons of other cargos (- 10%) and 126 thousand passengers (+8%).