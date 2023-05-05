The volumes of ro-ro cargoes transported in the first quarter by Wallenius Wilhelmsen's fleet were stable
The revenues of the company have grown of +9.2%
Lysaker
May 5, 2023
In the first quarter of this year the Wallenius fleet Wilhelmsen, which is one of the leading maritime carriers world championship in the segment of the transport of rolling stock and miscellaneous non-goods unitized, embarked ro-ro loads of 15.26 million meters cubes, volume similar to that of the corresponding period of 2022. Maritime transport and other services logistics operated by the company generated revenues of 1.25 billion dollars, with an increase of +9.2% on the first trimester last year, of which 956 million (+2.8%) deriving from shipping. EBITDA and EBIT amounted to 398 respectively million (+28.8%) and 250 million dollars (+41.2%), with contributions from the services of maritime transport pairs to 341 million (+27.2%) and 229 million (+33.1%). Net profit was 173 million dollars (-2.3%), with a contribution of 175 million from the services of shipping (+6.7%).
Wallenius Wilhelmsen announced that in the first quarter of 2023 the net freight installment for the maritime transport of rolling stock is was $50.9/cubic meter versus $52.0/mc in fourth quarter of 2022 and with a downward trend - the first after six quarters of growth - -4.0% compared to 53.0 dollars/mc in the first quarter of last year.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher