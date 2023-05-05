Royal Caribbean reported record revenues for the first quarter of the year

In the first trimester of 2023 the American crocieristico group Royal Caribbean Cruises reported revenues of 2.88 billion dollars, value that represents an increment of +172.4% on same period of 2022 and constitutes the new historical record for this time of year being higher than the previous peak of 2.44 billion marked in the first quarter of 2019 and lower only at the all-time record of 3.19 billion achieved in the third quarter of 2019 and 2.99 billion totaled in the third quarter quarter of 2022. "We knew," said the president. CEO of Royal Caribbean, Jason T. Liberty, commenting on the quarterly results – that demand for Our business was relevant and strengthening, but we are were pleasantly surprised by the rapid acceleration of the demand, well above historical trends and at higher prices high'.
The new record for the January-March period was achieved thanks to the record value of cruise sales for this quarterly period which amounted to 1.90 billion dollars (+190.9%) as well as thanks to the new quarterly record absolute sales on board vessels which were equal to 988,6 million dollars (+190.9%). In the first quarter of 2023 Operating profit was $271.6 million compared to a negative operating result of -218.6 million in the first three months of last year. Royal Caribbean has Closed the first quarter of this year with a net loss of -47.9 million compared to a loss of -521.6 million in the same period of 2022.
In the first three months of 2023 the group's fleet hosted altogether 1,81 million passengers (+145.8%) and days of Cruise per passenger have been 11,47 million (+159.7%). Royal Caribbean has announced that in the period the cost of fuel for ships was $733/ton, an increase of +24.7% on the first trimester of 2022 and a rise of +5.6% on the last quarter of 2022. The tons of bunkers consumed from the fleet in the first quarter of 2023 were 411 thousand (+28,0%).
The US company has announced that it has recorded volumes of Record bookings in the first quarter of this year which are results significantly higher than those of the corresponding period of the pre-pandemic year of 2019 and were even higher to expectations.