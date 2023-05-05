Brussels approves the joint control of Yusen Terminals by ONE and MIP III

The European Commission, according to the EU regulation on mergers between companies, approved approved control joint venture of Yusen Terminals, the company that manages the eponymous container terminal in the port of Los Angeles, by of Ocean Network Express, the shipping company Singapore containerized participated by the Japanese "K" Line, EBITDA and NYK, and the Macquaire Intrastructure Partners III fund (MIP III) managed by Macquaire Intrastructure Partners (
of 19 December
2014 and 27 December
2022). The Commission has specified today that the concentration does not raise concerns about competition as it will have no impact on the market European economy.