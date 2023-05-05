Antwerp will be the first world port controlled by a network of drones
Six drones will be deployed remotely controlled from a command center
Anversa
May 5, 2023
The more than 120 square kilometers of the port area of Antwerp They will be monitored daily by six autonomous drones that allow the Port Authority to manage, inspect and Control the large area quickly and effectively. The Belgian institution highlighted that it will be the first drone network specially designed to fly over a port area at level and will be built by six drones controlled in distance from a command centre located in the centre of the port which They will operate 18 daily flights. The project was realized by the port authority with the companies DroneMatrix, SkeyDrone and Proximus.
"Given the enormous surface of the port - he explained the CEO of the Port Authority of Antwerp-Bruges, Jacques Vandermeiren - drones will help us in the performance of our primary duties as an authority harbour. This drone network will play an essential role in the further development of the digital copy of the port that will be based on thousands of data from a network of cameras, sensors and drones, which will provide a real-time image of what is happening second by second in port."
"A seaport - the administrator has detected delegate of SkeyDrone, Hendrik-Jan Van Der Gucht - establishes probably one of the hardest areas to fly over drones, especially when flying in BVLOS mode (where The pilot has no visual contact with the drone, as will happen in the port of Antwerp, ed). Therefore SkeyDrone has developed the "BVLOS framework" which ensures that these drones D-Hive can be used safely on a daily basis and flexible'.
