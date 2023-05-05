AdSP of the Strait, approved the Strategic Planning Document of the System

The Management Committee of the Authority of Harbour System dello Stretto today approved the Programming Document Strategic System (DPSS) which represents the tool of address for the subsequent drafting of the individual Master Plans Port ports governed by the authority. Of all the ports of the port system of the Strait, only that of Messina has a Plan Port regulator recently approved (August 2019) while the other airports have outdated PRPs or do not have them. For the latter, prior to the definition of the DPSS, is It was necessary to start a comparison with the individual administrations municipalities concerned that ended with the subscription of agreements containing the main strategies for the development of ports and indications to start the formation of PRPs. Completed This phase was passed to listening to all the stakeholders, of the institutions involved in the management of port and citizen activities to receive contributions useful to define the overall development strategy.
Among the objectives envisaged by the DPSS, in relation to the whole port system of the Strait is highlighted the need to deepen the issue of the need for infrastructure integrated transport to support the single market, ensure free movement of goods and persons and strengthening the growth, employment and competitiveness. For the port of Messina-Tremestieri, the indications are to implement the capacity reception and management of cruise traffic, enhance the North city waterfront and stride area, optimize the location of ferrying, shipbuilding and logistics (including the management of vehicular flows with the relative viability and areas of accumulation and buffer). For the port of Milazzo it is planned to start a review of the destination functional of the docks, squares and water mirrors to the aim of establishing an organic coexistence by eliminating interference critical and allowing each function to have margins of development Future. For the port of Villa San Giovanni we point out the need the displacement of docks for the ferrying of cars and of the HGVs south of the railway reservoirs identifying the new functions, even non-port functions, that can be carried out in the areas left free by the slides currently in concession to a private operator; In addition, the enhancement of mooring docks for dedicated high-speed vehicles the ferrying of passengers on foot and improvement of the quality of reception and services provided also in Railway territorial continuity regime. For the port of Reggio Calabria is highlighted the need to initiate a review of the functional use of the quays, of the yards and bodies of water in order to establish a organic coexistence by eliminating critical interference and allowing each function to have margins for future development, as well as to define the integration of activities Ports with the completion of the redevelopment of the waterfront citizen and the realization of the Multipurpose Center and Museum of the Sea. Finally, for the port of Saline, the indication is redevelop and make operational the port.
After today's adoption, the DPSS will be submitted, by conference of services called by the AdSP, to the opinion of each municipality (Messina, Milazzo, Pace del Mela, San Filippo del Mela, Villa San Giovanni, Reggio Calabria and Montebello Jonico) territorially concerned, which must be expressed within 45 days from receipt of the document, after which it will be understood expressed opinion not precluding approval. In this transient the proposal will also be submitted to the Body of Partnership of the Sea Resource which is already was heard at the preliminary stage but which had requested know the final proposal. In the following 45 days the acquisition of the opinion of the Municipalities, after agreement with the Regions Calabria and with the Sicilian Region territorially concerned, the DPSS will be reviewed for final approval by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport that will express itself heartfelt the National Coordination Conference of the Authorities of Port System. At that point the AdSP of the Strait can proceed to the drafting of the individual Port Regulatory Plans or to the their updating to achieve what is then The main objective of this process, namely to allow the start of the designs and the construction of the works considered strategic for the development of managed ports by the institution.