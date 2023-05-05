Grimaldi's opposition to the approval of the composition with creditors of Moby and CIN was rejected

The company Moby announced that today the Court of Appeal of Milan "rejected the only opposition action promoted by Grimaldi Euromed S.p.A. confirming the approval of the composition estimate of Moby and CIN already reached by decree of the Court of Milan issued on 24 November 2022.'
In a note, the shipping company highlighted that "Once again the organs of justice have clarified and accepted all the defenses advanced by Moby and CIN, rejecting in toto the claims of the competitor Grimaldi who over the years has captiously and unfoundedly hindered and slowed down the process of restructuring of the companies of the Moby group through actions to prevent the continuation of the concordat plan approved with the favorable vote expressed by about 90% of creditors Moby and already approved by the Court of Milan on November 24 2022». Moby specified that "the Court of Appeal, also on this occasion, he condemned Grimaldi to pay the costs of proceedings in favour of Moby and CIN.'
Moby has announced its intention to reserve in the appropriate locations judicial "any legal action aimed at defending one's own restructuring plan and the work of its employees' against Grimaldi's conduct considered 'specious and incorrect."