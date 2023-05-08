Nine expressions of interest for the new large container port of Indian transhipment

There are nine expressions of interest for the realization of the new Indian transhipment container port on Gran Island Nicobar received by the Ministry of Ports, Maritime Transport and waterways by yesterday's deadline (
of 27 January
2023). The Indian newspaper "The Economic Times", specifying that the arrival of these Expressions of interest was announced on Friday by a government representative.
The project involves an investment of about five billion dollars to build a port of call capable of handling annually a traffic of the container pairs to 16 million teu.