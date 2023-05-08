Published the call for tenders for the new ro-ro terminal of the port of Cagliari
Work worth 294.2 million euros. The project includes six berths
Cagliari
May 8, 2023
This morning the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia has published the call for tenders for the realization of the Executive design and construction of the new ro-ro terminal in the western outport of the Porto Canale of Cagliari, a work whose work Estimated value is 294.2 million euros, of which 99.35 million financed from resources from the Complementary Fund to the PNRR, and which is the most important call for tenders published so far by the institution. It is a matter of building six berths for ships of the last generation, 43 hectares of yards, over 2,500 stalls for the parking of semi-trailers and one maritime station out of two levels of about 3 thousand square meters.
In particular, of the six new berths planned, one will have a length of 271 meters with docking tooth obtained from the resection of part of the embankment overlooking the canal of access to the container and bulk terminal; three moorings, of the length of 250 meters, will be positioned parallel to the pier guardian of the west, while the other two teeth of approach aft will be hosted at the extremes of the new descent of the shore, thanks to the Placement of a metal walkway on mooring briccole. The entire basin, to ensure full operation, will be deepened at an altitude of -11 meters. The excavated material (equal to at about 1.75 million cubic meters) will be used both for the construction of operational yards for the storage in the Existing reservoirs on the west bank. The Compendium, equipped with perimeter fence and security gates, will be divided into five squares that will host about 2,500 stalls for parking of semi-trailers, including 52 for parking dangerous goods. Access to the new terminal is provided directly from the existing junction between the old and the new State Road 195, until the completion of the road network internal port (already in the design and financing phase with EUR 10 million of PNRR funds) which will allow the entrance also from the existing junction at the Evolution basin.
As for the new maritime station, on the ground floor (approximately 1,800 square meters) will be built a public area with hall waiting, customs and security checks, services, and a reserved for ticket offices, law enforcement offices, Maritime health and first aid clinic. On the floor upper (about 1,200 square meters) will host the offices of the AdSP and a catering activity that can enjoy a panoramic terrace that will be accessible, even directly from the boarding lanes, from passengers with cars to the retinue. Next to the maritime station, the project in competition It provides two other buildings for customs gates, with control and offices of operators.
The duration of the contract is 1,915 days and the new terminal, once completed, will welcome All ferry and ro-ro ship traffic currently moored in the historic port. The deadline for submission of Offers for the realization of the work is provided for the hours 12.00 on June 19th.
The president of the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, has highlighted that with this contract we enter "in the second phase of the complex project for the conversion of the historic port and the gradual transfer of all commercial traffic, in Particularly the growing growth of heavy vehicles, in an area more suitable, infrastructured according to the most modern fees provided by the shipping market and, aspect not secondary, better connected with regional roads and island production realities. A work, this - he underlined - which nominates the Canal Port to become a multipurpose hub among the best performing in the Mediterranean for all activities of the sea: shipbuilding, passenger cabotage, traffic semi-trailers, bulk and, while waiting to successfully resolve the Mother of all battles, container terminals".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher