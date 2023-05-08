The first of a series of wind farm parts arrived in the port of Augsburg

In recent days in the port of Augusta have arrived on board the Swire Johnelle
multipurpose ship 18 turbine blades wind turbines and related equipment (nacelle (nacelles, generators, sections of trunk etc ...) as part of the implementation program of the new wind farm of Mineo-Militello, where it is planned the installation of 24 green energy production plants. The wind turbines, after a stop of a few days on the squares, will be transferred to installation sites with special transports Exceptional. In 2023 alone, six are expected at the port of Augusta similar transports.