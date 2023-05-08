The U.S. EPA will invest three billion dollars to reduce emissions in ports

The U.S. government agency Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced four billion in investments for reduce polluting emissions in port areas and those produced by road transport, with resources from Inflation Reduction Act, the law signed last August 16 by the president Joe Biden with the aim of curbing the growth of inflation with various initiatives, including investments in production national energy and in the promotion of the use of clean energy. In particular, three billion will be allocated by the EPA to the program Clean Ports to reduce emissions in ports and one billion to Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle programme to cut emissions from trucks and safeguarding the health of living communities near ports and higher density arteries of truck traffic.
The new Clean Ports program is based on the Ports Initiative of the EPA and provides for investments in equipment and technologies zero-emission ports.