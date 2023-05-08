Continue to improve the reliability of container shipping carrier schedules
In March 2023, Sea-Intelligence detected a trend increase of 26.8 percentage points
Copenhagen
May 8, 2023
According to the surveys by Sea-Intelligence, in March 2023 the reliability of the departure calendars of their own ships from ports spread by the main shipping companies global containerized recorded a further increase month on month of 2.4 percentage points reaching 62.6%, a percentage that - specified the company, which analyzes the industry of containerized shipping - is almost in line with the data of the March 2020. In addition, Sea-Intelligence highlighted the remarkable Year-on-year reliability growth as of March 2023 is 26.8 percentage points higher than in March 2022.
Sea-Intelligence's latest reliability report of the departure schedules proposed by the 14 main companies It also includes the ranking of maritime carriers that present the best level of reliability, ranking that is headed by Maersk with a reliability of schedules equal to 68.6% followed by MSC with 67.7%. Five other carriers have more than 60% reliability, while the others Maritime carriers all have a reliability of the schedules 50-60%. Yang Ming was the least reliable carrier with a figure of 53.4%.
