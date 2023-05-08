The port terminals of ICTSI record a new traffic record for the first quarter

After the historical record of quarterly container traffic enlivened by its port terminals in the last quarter of the 2022, cargo volumes in the first quarter of this year Containerized totalized by landings managed by the Philippines International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) are Results pairs to 3,10 million teu, figure that represents a increase of +9.5% on the same period of 2022 and the new record relating to the first quarter of the year. Growth has been determined by the increase of +21.6% of the traffic enlivened by the Asian terminals of the group which amounted to 1.62 million of teu. Almost stable traffic enlivened by ICTSI terminal in the Americas which stood at 835 thousand TEU (+0.5%). Terminals in the Europe, Middle East and Africa has enlivened 647 thousand teu, with a decrease of -3,4% on the January-March period last year.
In the first three months of 2023 the revenues recorded by the group Filipino has been pairs to 593,7 million dollars (+8.9%), of which 572,2 million generated from port activities (+8.3%). The EBITDA was 354.2 million (+4.8%), operating profit of 281,2 million (+2.4%) and profit clearly of 172,6 million dollars (+11.4%).