Vard will build two more units for North Star for the offshore wind market

The shipbuilding company Vard of the Fincantieri group has signed a contract for the design and construction of two new Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) for North Star, British company leader in the field of support ships infrastructure, which in the recent past has already ordered four Service Operation Vessel (SOV) ships. The contract provides options for two other units of the same type.
Fincantieri has announced that the two new units will be prepared for future operation with methanol and will join the hybrid propulsion fleet of the shipowner by the first half of 2025. CSOV are tailor-made to achieve state-of-the-art performance in Commissioning and maintenance operations for the wind market Offshore.
These ships are added to a series of orders that North Star he already has a contract with Vard. In 2021, the shipping company has ordered four new SOV constructions that Vard will build in Vietnam and that will support the largest wind farm offshore of the world, Dogger Bank, through long-term rentals to third-party companies. The first three ships will begin operations this year, ahead of schedule, while the last unit will be delivered in 2024.
The CEO of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero, pointed out that with this order the group asserts itself "Further as a fleet development partner of Uno of the main players in the renewable energy sector, with six ships ordered by North Star in two years: we will realize - has highlighted - two units that stand out in terms of technological, since they will be able to operate with methanol, one of the More promising low-carbon fuels, creating the new paradigm of sustainable propulsion systems».