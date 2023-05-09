To April the revenues of Evergreen and Yang Ming are decreased of -60,3% and -70,0%

Last month the turnover of the first two companies of Taiwanese containerized shipping, Evergreen Marine Corporation and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, decreased respectively of -60.3% and -70.0% on April 2022 being state equal to 22.34 billion and 11.04 billion Taiwan dollars (728 million and 360 million dollars).
In the first quarter of 2023 Evergreen's turnover amounted to 89.16 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a decrease of -60.7% on the corresponding period last year, while that of Yang Ming has attested to 48,00 billion (- 66.6%).