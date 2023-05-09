Rail Cargo Group inaugurates Austria-Ukraine rail freight link
It is made in cooperation with the Ukrainian Ukrzaliznytsia
Monaco di Baviera
May 9, 2023
Rail Cargo Group (RCG), the railway company for the transport of goods of the Austrian group ÖBB, announced the activation of a new train service between Vienna and Kiev, with stops in Budapest and Lviv, which - the company pointed out Austrian - will be the first regular intermodal connection and high-frequency between Ukraine and numerous Central European hubs. The weekly service will be carried out in collaboration with the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ), with RCG which will provide traction from the Ukrainian border on the network European gauge railways, while on gauge lines of 1,520 millimeters up to the Ukrainian-Hungarian border will take over the partner UZ.
