The state of agitation of the workers administered at the Culmv of Genoa continues

After the meeting that took place last night at the Authority of Port system of the Western Ligurian Sea between unions, workers' representatives, Compagnia Unica, agency Intempo/Randstad, AdSP and its investee companies, today the employees of the Intempo agency administered at the Unique Company of the port of Genoa have declared the will to continue with the state of agitation. This was announced by the trade unions Nidil Cgil, Felsa Cisl and Uiltemp Uil specifying that the protest action will continue until the 16th May, the day on which there will be the union meeting in which It will decide how to pursue the dispute.