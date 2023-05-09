Fincantieri and Onex illustrate their offer for the new corvettes of the Greek Navy

On the occasion of DEFEA 2023, the Defense fair currently in course in Athens, Fincantieri and the Greek ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group presented the common strategy to be adopted In the event that the Gruppo Navalmeccanico Italiano, in quality of prime contractor, awarded the corvette program of the Hellenic Navy pursued by the Ministry of Defence of Athens.
Fincantieri has announced that the company offers the FCx30 project, A corvette - underlined the Italian group - "avant-garde with exceptional performance already tested in the field. Design derives from the Doha class for the Qatari Emirates Navy". "With a displacement at full load of 3,200 tonnes, a overall length of 107 meters and a maximum speed of over 26 knots - Fincantieri has specified - the ships will be in able to operate in the harshest and most hostile environments, providing high performance in all weather conditions and excellent anti-submarine capability, thanks to a low acoustic profile and a low-impact electric starter of noise. The ships will be equipped with advanced hybrid propulsion technology. At low speeds they will work with an innovative electric starting system, while at high speeds They will take power from internal combustion engines. The Machinery configuration also provides ships with excellent survival performance since 50% of the power of Propulsion and 50% of electricity are also available with two adjacent compartments flooded'.
"We are - explained the general manager of the Division Fincantieri Military Ships, Dario Deste - extremely busy in this high-profile collaboration with Onex for the creation of a strategic hub in the military and maritime sector in the Eastern Mediterranean. Fincantieri is the only group international with an established shipbuilding strategy state-of-the-art already successfully implemented in other countries, especially in the United States. We firmly believe that the Technology transfer will act as a multiplier for Greece, both in terms of economic return and the creation of jobs for our local partner."