The auction to acquire 54.77% of the Croatian shipyard Uljanik has been deserted

By yesterday's deadline set for the sale of 54.77% of capital of the shipyard Uljanik Brodogradnja in Pula, for a nominal value of EUR 17.74 million, not received no bid in the context of the public auction which provided for a Base price of 20.73 million euros. After that, for years now, the Search for an industrial partner for the navalmeccanica company Croatian ended with nothing done and after that, decided The sale of the controlling stake, went deserted a First international tender launched last January which included sell the stake for 27.64 million euros, it then went bankrupt Also the second attempt despite the price reduction proposal.
The Croatian press reports that the insolvency administrator of the construction site, Loris Rak, announced that it will come again Creditors' meeting convened to define another price of sale and that in the meantime the Czech group CE would be contacted Industries which last November had offered 20.57 million euro to acquire 54.77% of Uljanik, an offer that had been Dismissed for procedural reasons as a call for tenders had to be issued Public.