Transport & Environment UK, this is the time to promote and spread the use of electric trucks

In the United Kingdom, the transfer of the truck fleet to diesel propulsion to electrically powered heavy goods vehicles could take place soon and much sooner than expected. One supports it study commissioned by Transport & Environment UK, UK representation of the European Organisation for promotion of sustainable transport, to the society of Element Energy consultancy specialized in energy sources Low. According to the report, in fact, electric trucks are on the verge of being cheaper, in terms of total costs owned, for making deliveries in the field citizen, urban and regional taking cost of both the price of purchase of vehicles and energy and maintenance costs of means, and this - specifies the study - also taking in I consider the most pessimistic assumptions relating to fuel and battery prices.
In addition, according to the document, electric trucks will reach cost parity with heavy-duty diesel vehicles within the beginning of the '30s also in relation to the other uses to which Vehicles and models of battery-electric trucks are intended that next year will arrive on the market will be able to meet most of the operational uses of trucks in the UK United.
A key point on which the study is based is the assessment that, contrary to what was previously considered, in the UK more than half of electric trucks will have need to be recharged exclusively at their remittance and will not have to use distant charging stations from their remittances. The study finds that in the United Kingdom, due to of the island geography of the nation, usually trucks make shorter journeys than those made in other European countries. Therefore it is believed that 93% of the 400 thousand Electric truck charging stations needed by 2050 It will be intended to be installed in remittances.
'The geography and density of the islands of the Kingdom United - explained Richard Hebditch, Director of Transport & Environment UK - mean trucks make journeys relatively short and lion's share in truck charging It will take place in remittances. Of course, we will need a station of public charging, but now we can make a lot of progress without the need to have charger files in each motorway service station'. For Hebditch, "the Government must not miss the opportunity to kick off now the spread of electric trucks'.
In particular, the study shows that the deadlines of 2035 and 2040 as stages on the path planned by the government for the Phasing out the diesel truck fleet can be Early. "Our research - specified Hebditch - shows that the deadlines for phasing out in the Kingdom Combined diesel trucks are within easy reach, but the government It has yet to define a plan to enable this. The key to everything This - it has emphasized - is the timely support offered to those who switch to battery electric trucks. That in the short term it will cost money and the Treasury must provide Support to help unlock the long-term benefits of which will benefit the United Kingdom economy'.