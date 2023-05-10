Stena Line orders two ro-ro ships with a garage of 2,800 linear meters in China
They will be taken over in 2025
Göteborg
May 10, 2023
The Swedish shipping company Stena Line has ordered to the Chinese shipyard China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) Co. the construction of two ro-ro ships of class "NewMax" that will be taken in delivery in 2025 when the company will place them on the Belfast-Heysham route increasing by 80% the capacity of transport of maritime service. Ships, which can be powered by methanol, they will be 147 meters long, they will have a capacity of 2,800 linear meters of rolling stock and will be able to accommodate 12 passengers and 26 crew members.
