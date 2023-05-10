GSL, the container ship rental market is stabilizing

In the first quarter of this year, the Downsizing the growth trend of financial results of the Global Ship Lease (GSL) started after the record period of the third quarter of 2022. In the first three months of 2023 the company, which owns a fleet of 64 container ships chartered at other companies, recorded revenues of 159.3 million dollars, with an increment of +3.7% on the same period of the last year, of which 155.9 million generated by unit rentals naval (+10.8%). Operating profit amounted to € 85.1 million (+1.6%) and profit clearly to 74,6 million dollars (+6.3%).
'The ongoing normalisation of rental rates and of the value of assets in the maritime transport sector containerized - commented the executive chairman of GSL, George Youroukos - continued in early 2023, although in the In recent months, the speed of change has slowed down. Remains It remains to be seen whether this trend can be sustained. However Recently there have been signs of potential stabilization at tariff levels which, despite being well below recent peaks, are still attractive compared to standards Historical. Tonnage availability and liquidity overall - observed Youroukos - incentivize the companies of line to secure tonnage through rentals, although of the duration that rarely extends beyond one or two years."