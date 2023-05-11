The German government authorizes COSCO to acquire 24.9% of CTT's container terminal in Hamburg

The German Federal Government has authorized COSCO Shipping Ports, the terminalista company of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., to acquire a stake in HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT), the company currently wholly owned by the German terminalista group Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) which operates the container of the same name terminal of the port of Hamburg. With the green light, the executive has confirmed the limit to the share of CTT that the company Chinese can buy and that can go up to 24.99% of the share capital.
Announcing the decision, the Berlin government specified that it has confirmed the prohibition on acquiring shares of at least 25% of the capital, as imposed last autumn ( of 26 October 2022), and recalled that the CTT terminal is now considered to be critical infrastructure and that, therefore, the prohibition partial established in autumn remains legally valid.
Following the authorization granted by the government, the group HHLA announced that the transaction through which COSCO will acquire 24.9% of CTT will be finalized shortly. In addition, the company Mr Tedesco pointed out that the decision would make it possible to CTT is a preferred hub for the COSCO Group, which is one of the HHLA's historical customers, in which to concentrate the flows of goods between Asia and Europe. 'COSCO's minority shareholding Shipping Ports - HHLA has emphasized - thus ensures employment and increases the national and international relevance of Hamburg as a logistics hub, as well as Germany's role as an industrialized nation."