In the first trimester the revenues of Hapag-Lloyd are decreased of -29.6%
Only transatlantic services are in charge. Marked reduction in freight value, volumes transported and turnover in other markets
Amburgo
May 11, 2023
After nine quarters of very strong growth, during the which the German company has ever recorded financial results previously achieved, a trend that has been significantly implemented In the latter part of 2022, revenues in the first quarter of 2023 of Hapag-Lloyd have accused a significant decrease of the -29,6% having amounted to €5.62 billion compared to €7.98 billion in the same period last year. The reduction was caused by the decrease of -27.9% in the average value of freight seafarers, with negative contributions from the activity carried out from the container shipping company in all major world markets, with the exception of the transatlantic market, where added the effect of the decrease of -4.9% of cargo volumes carried by the fleet, excluding those embarked on ships operating in the Atlantic.
In particular, liner shipping services operated by Hapag-Lloyd in the Atlantic generated revenues of 1.30 billion of euro, with a rise of +22.4% made possible by a value of Noli that has turned out pairs to 2.649 dollars/teu (+8.6%) and from Volumes of container transported from the fleet pairs to 527 thousand teu (+7,8%). Volumes of goods also increased transported by services with Africa which totaled 170 thousand teu (+6.3%), market in which, however, the decline in the value of freight result averaging 1.955 dollars/teu (-22.7%) determined a bending of the -13,8% of the revenues that are down to EUR 310.6 million.
The contraction in the value of freight rates in the market has also been decided Transpacific, which has turned out of 2.176 dollars/teu (- 42.6%), reduction accompanied by a decrease of -2.8% in volumes transported by the fleet attested to 420 thousand teu that has produced a contraction of -41.5% of revenues fell to 852.0 million euros. The reduction in revenues generated by services was also very substantial with the Far East amounting to €836.7 million (-52.1%), with an average freight value of 1,861 dollars/teu (- 43.0%) and a total of the volume of cargos transported from the fleet of 482 thousand teu (- 19.8%).
The decline in the volumes of goods transported was less pronounced on the routes with Latin America that have totaled 711 thousand teu (-3.3%), a market where the average tariff of sea shipments has turned out pairs to 2.130 dollars/teu (- 18.6%) and the revenues are amounts to 1,41 billion euros (- 17.1%). On the other hand, the Containerized volumes transported on intra-Asian routes that They have turned out pairs to 163 thousand teu (+3.8%), while the reduction of the -51.6% of the value of freight (995 dollars/teu) has determined a -47.4% reduction in the value of revenues (150.9 million euros).
The services of the German company with the Middle East have Product revenues of 434.0 million Euros (-42.4%) and in this market segment the average freight was 1,260 dollars/teu (- 38.4%) and the transported volumes pairs to 369 thousand teu (-10,9%).
Total operating costs in the first quarter of 2023 recorded by Hapag-Lloyd, amounting to 3.04 billion euros, marked an increase of +3.0%, with the item of the cost of the bunker that is turned out pairs to 622.5 million euros (+7.1%). Operating margin gross has been of 2,22 billion euros (- 53.1%), the EBIT of 1,75 billion (- 59.1%) and profit clearly of 1,89 billion euros (-54,6%).
Highlighting that, despite the decline in results, the year is It started well for Hapag-Lloyd, the chief executive of company, Rolf Habben Jansen, noted that "the context of The market has normalized, with a corresponding decline in demand and freight. This - he specified - will have undoubtedly an impact on our profits during the year. So we'll keep an eye on costs."
