Conference in Milan on mergers and acquisitions in logistics and transport

On June 6th at Palazzo Turati, in via Meravigli 9b, in Milan, there will be a conference entitled "Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in logistics and transport. The potential of a tool for aggregation and growth of sector" which was organized by Assologistica Culture and Education and during which the potential of A tool for aggregation and growth of the sector will be analyzed by experts from the legal, banking, insurance and Operators. The event is public with registration required at the link https://culturaeformazione.assologistica.it/iscrizioni-convegni.html
Program
|9.00 am
|Welcome Coffee
|Welcome greeting
Umberto Ruggerone, President Assologistica
|Introduction of works
Riccardo Rossotto. Founder of RP Legal&Tax Studio Associato
| The scenario of companies in logistics Italian
Andrea Fossa, Scientific Director of the "Gino Marchet" Contract Logistics Observatory
| Aggregations as operating leverage and commercial
Introduction of market data (mergers and acquisitions: main transactions)
Francesco Bollazzi, Head of Private equity Monitor Observatory - PEM
| Company valuations: main methodologies and application to transport companies and logistics
Performance of stock market and transaction multiples in Reference sector
The role of private funds Equity
Massimo Insalaco, Partner of Vitale&Co
| Contractual technique in M&A transactions
Profiles liability: fiscal, criminal, corporate
Two Diligence and suitability of the information provided by the Seller
Claudio Perrella, Alessio Totaro, Partners of RP Legal&Tax Studio Associato
| Asset management following an event of Liquidity: a new challenge for the entrepreneur and his Family, between new opportunities and complexities operational, financial and human transition
Anonymous Barberis, Investment Director of R&Co Wealth Management Italy SIM
| W&I policies in the transfer of investments Corporate
Andrea Foti, Managing Director - Chief Commercial Officer EMEA of M&A and Transaction Solutions
| The insurable risks present in the activity of logistics
Franco Larizza, President of LC Larizza Consulting
| Acquisition and integration of an express courier international
Alessandro Lega, Managing Director Legal Southern Europe at FedEx Express
| Operational experience
Matteo Arcese, Executive President Arcese Group
| The importance of Extraordinary Operations for the creation of value within the logistics supply chain Integrated
Francesco Cacciapuoti, Strategy Director of MERCITALIA LOGISTICS SpA
|1.00 pm
|Lunch