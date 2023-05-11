testata inforMARE
LOGISTICS
Record consolidated turnover for the logistics group FERCAM
In 2022 the turnover has grown by +19.6%
Bolzano
May 11, 2023
The logistics group FERCAM has announced that it has filed the 2022 with a consolidated turnover that for the first time has exceeded the billion euros having exceeded of +19.6% that of the previous financial year and having stood at almost 1.13 billion. Noting that "it has been a year full of Unknowns with disruptions in supply chains as a result of previous years of pandemics and war in Ukraine, shortage of drivers and significant increases in energy costs'. the managing director of the South Tyrolean company, Hannes Baumgartner, pointed out that, however, FERCAM closed the year 2022 «with the best result ever in absolute value, recording an increase in turnover for the second consecutive year in double digits'.

FERCAM has specified that last year was very Favourable performance of the historical business unit and more important of the company, the Full Truck load (FTL) sector that Traditionally, it alone accounts for more than 50% of turnover company, with outstanding results of the Freight Business Unit Management. Moreover - the company has specified - as already in the previous year, growth for the Air & Ocean division was entirely satisfactory, with an increase of +36,9%.
