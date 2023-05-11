HHLA PLT workers voted Italy a state of unrest

The Sea & Ports Coordination of the Trieste Federation of the USB announced that in yesterday's assembly the workers of HHLA PLT Italy, the company that operates the Platform Logistica di Trieste (PLT), voted by a very large majority for the opening of the state of agitation, intention which is already been notified to the Prefecture to which it has been asked for a mediation table. The trade union organization has Remembered that the themes of contention are essentially the Recognition of the same wage scheme for former workers GST, which since the beginning of this year have switched to HHLA PLT Italy and who risk losing 400 euros per month, and a reward system based on skills and not on extra attendance in the company.
The Unione Sindacale di Base has specified that the workers have rejected the idea of a referendum proposed by Cgil Cisl Uil which - denounced USB - "re-proposes the scheme already used in TMT: workers of the lightest jobs are voted (offices) against operatives who are fewer in number and so on you overwrite their requests and run the line which, in the case of HHLA (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik), is little more than alms." USB highlighted that it is The idea that it cannot be the company that decides who represents the workers and therefore USB It must be summoned to the tables and participate in bargaining."