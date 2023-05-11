In 2022 the port of Carrara contributed over 400 million euros to the wealth of the province

In 2022 the port of Marina di Carrara contributed with over 400 million euros and 7 thousand jobs to the wealth of the province. This is highlighted by the study "The role of the port of Marina di Carrara in the economy and in the local community" realized by the Istituto Studi e Ricerche - ISR and the research office of the Chamber of Commerce of North-West Tuscany in collaboration with the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea which was presented this morning at the Carrara headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce.
In 2021 the economic impact of the Apuan port of call was estimated at 363 million euros, including direct, indirect and induced (equal to 9% of the added value of Massa-Carrara) and able to to generate a total employment of about 5 thousand units of work (7% of local employment), of which 1.3 thousand direct. Between 2018 and 2021 - specifies the study - in the face of growth of harbour traffic of +39% (it has passed from 2,5 to 3,5 million tonnes handled), the economic impact of the port of Carrara increased by +25% and employment by +53%. Considering that between 2021 and 2022 port traffic is grew well beyond the increase of the previous three years (the increase has been of +60% having been enlivened 5,5 million tons of goods), at the end of last year the port of Carrara is estimated to have managed to produce an economic impact total between 400 and 500 million in added value and An occupation not far from 7 thousand work units.
On the occasion of the presentation of the study, the President of the Chamber of Commerce of North-West Tuscany, Valter Tamburini, stressed that "the port of Marina di Carrara represents a precious resource for the economy of Tuscany and, in particular, for the Apuan province, thanks to its position strategic and the infrastructure at its disposal'. Tamburini has observed as the document highlights, "if there were still need, the interdependence between port activities and sectors economic that here are located as the mechanics, the stone, the Recreational shipbuilding and logistics».
In his speech the president of the AdSP of the Ligurian Sea Oriental, Mario Sommariva, specified that a further jump of quality will be determined by "a new Plan Port regulator that exceeds the now obsolete one of 1981. With the new Plan - it has detected Sommariva - the numbers of the port are destined to improve considerably by giving a better space commercial activity, shipbuilding with the installation of the travel lift and the cruise with a dedicated quay. Today the conditions can be there and - has concluded - we hope that the Plan can be adopted soon in the Management Committee'.