In April, Russian ports set their own new all-time traffic record

The Association of Russian Commercial Ports has announced that in the First four months of 2023 the national port ports of call have handled a total of 300.5 million tons of goods, with a progression of +11.6% on the same period last year, of which 146,4 million tons of dry goods (+21%) and 154,1 million tons of liquid cargos (+4%).
From the data of the first quarter of this year it can be deduced that in the Only April 2023 the Russian ports have enlivened about 80.3 million tonnes of goods, which represents a increase of +16% on April 2022 and the new historical record of monthly traffic. Last month the only dry goods amounted to to about 41 million tons (+32%) and liquid ones to 39.3 million tons (+3%). The volumes of traffic handled by all Russian regional port systems, with the ports of the Black Sea basin/Sea of Azov that in April 2023 they have totaled 27,9 million tons (+33%), the ports of the Baltic Sea basin 22,9 million tons (+10%), those of the Far East 20,6 million tons (+9%), the ports of call of the Arctic Basin 8,4 million tons (+5%) and ports of the Sea Caspian 0,5 million tons (+22%).