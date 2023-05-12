Construction of COSCO's second electric container ship has begun
It will be 119.8 meters long, 23.6 meters wide and will have a draft of 5.5 meters
Shanghai
May 12, 2023
Last Monday at the company's Yangzhou construction site Chinese shipbuilding COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co. is Construction began in dry dock of the second electric container ship of the capacity of 700 teu that will be employed by the shipowning group COSCO Shipping on the river Yangtze, between Wuhan Port and Yangshan Port, and will be suitable both inland waterway and maritime navigation. Construction of the first container ship of this type was started on 8 December 2022 and the keel setting of the second unit It took place on January 5th.
The two ships, of 10,000 gross tons, will be the World's largest electric container holders with a length of 119.8 meters, a width of 23.6 meters and a draft of 5.5 meters. The COSCO Group has highlighted that, compared to ships of the same size fuelled by conventional fuels, The two electric full containers will be able to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide of about 32 tons every 24 hours.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher