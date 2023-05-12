Onorato signs a sale and lease-back agreement with CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping for two ro-pax ships

The Chinese ship leasing company CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Co. has announced that it has agreed with the company shipowner Onorato Armatori the acquisition of two ro-pax ships of the Italian company for 156.0 million euros, agreement based on the such as the two ferries, which will pass under the entire property of the special purpose vehicles Fortune Ropax 1
and Fortune Ropax II,
will be rented to the Italian company. The agreement provides that at the end of the rental period, lasting 120 months, the F.lli Onorato has the obligation to buy the two ships.
The total investment planned for the rental of the two ships, which can accommodate 2,500 passengers and carry 3,850 linear meters of rolling stock, is about 241.4 million euros.