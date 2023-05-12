In the first trimester the traffic of the crocieristi in the terminals of Global Ports Holding has risen of +185.4%

In the first quarter of this year, passenger traffic in the cruise terminals operated by Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is The world's leading independent operator in this market is State of 2,48 million crocieristi, with an increment of +185.4% on the same period of 2022 when the activity was still feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a growth of +24.430,9% on the first trimester of 2021 when The impact of the health crisis was much more acute, with a increase of +94.2% on the first trimester of 2020 when the emergency sanitary was just beginning and with an increase of +38.4% on the first quarter of the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
In the first three months of this year the largest volumes of traffic were enlivened in the Caribbean region, with a total of 1,20 million crocieristi in Nassau (+99.8% on the first quarter of 2022) and 333 thousand in Antigua (+112.8%). In ports Spaniards the traffic has been of 242 thousand passengers (+254.2%), in the Maltese port of Valletta of 72 thousand passengers (+172.3%), in the Turkish one of Kusadasi of 20 thousand passengers (+1.235.2%) and in the other terminals managed by GPH of 606 thousand crocieristi (+4.871.7%).
In the first three months of 2023 GPH, which is the division port of the Turkish group Global Investment Holdings (GIH), has recorded revenues of TRY 466 million (TRY 24 million) dollars), with an increase of +173%, and an EBITDA of 262 million (+413%).
The Turkish group has announced that currently reservations for scaling up GPH's cruise terminals in the period April 2023 - March 2024 relate to a total of 4,632 ships, for a traffic expected to exceed 11.8 million passengers, traffic that, including that enlivened by the subsidiaries, it is estimated It will be more than 15 million passengers.