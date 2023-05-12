In the first trimester the revenues of Evergreen and Yang Ming are decreased of -60.9% and -65.4%

After the deterioration of performance recorded in the last quarter of 2022, in the first three months of this year the results financial of containerized shipping companies Evergreen and Yang Ming Line further worsened with declines economic revenues amounted respectively to -39.8% and -38.3% on the fourth quarter of last year. Much more accentuated the negative trend variations that, having the two companies archived the first three months of 2023 with revenues of 66.8 billion and 36.9 billion Taiwanese dollars (2.2 billion and 1.2 billion billion US dollars), have been of -60.9% and -65.4% on the first last year's quarter when - month after month - the results reached record values.
In the first three months of 2023, operating profit and net profit of Evergreen amounted to $11.14 billion and $6.33 billion Taiwanese, with decreases of -90.3% and -94.0% on the first trimester of 2022 and decreases of -66.1% and -79.9% on the last trimester of the last year. Similar trend for operating result and result net recorded by Yang Ming which stood at 1.47 billion and 3,46 billion Taiwanese dollars, with declines of -98.0% and -94.3% on the first quarter last year and -88.4% and -76.6% on the fourth quarter of 2022.
On the occasion of today's announcement of the results quarterly, Yang Ming announced the decision to acquire, Through an international tender, five new container ships from 15.000 teu powered by liquefied natural gas with an investment estimated between 850 and 975 million US dollars.