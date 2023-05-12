In the first three months of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the port of Ravenna is diminished of the -3,1%
In March recorded a decrease of -1.4%
Ravenna
May 12, 2023
Archived the month of March of this year with a traffic of 2,33 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -1,4% on March 2022 determined by reductions in cargoes of petroleum products (-12.3%), rolling stock (-10.7%) and conventional freight (-29.3%) partially offset by increases in solid bulk (+19.6%), of non-oil liquid bulk (+4.5%) and goods containerized (+2.3%), the port of Ravenna has closed the whole first quarter of 2023 with a traffic of 6.52 million tons, with a decrease of -3,1% on the first three months of the last year, of which 5,67 million tons to disembarkation (- 3.7%) and 850 thousand tons to boarding (+0.8%).
The overall figure for the first quarter of 2023 is +1.8% higher than in the first trimester of 2019, period prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and represents an increase +16.7% on the first quarter of 2020 when the health emergency world was just started and a rise of +12.0% compared to the first quarter of 2021 when the impact of the health crisis was accentuated.
In particular, in the first three months of this year the only liquid bulk traffic, amounting to 1,20 million tonnes, recorded increases of +7.9%, +17.6%, +17.8% and +15.6% on the first quarters of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 respectively. Bulk traffic is also higher than pre-pandemic solid that in the first three months of 2023 totaled 2.94 million of tons, with progressions respectively of +6.0%, +20.7%, +35.8% and +14.2%, as well as rolling stock traffic which is piled to 485 thousand tons (+6.3%, +35.6%, +33.0% and +22.3%). The Container traffic, with 599 thousand tons, marked a decline of -1.9% on the first trimester of 2022, increases of +3.0% and +9.0% on the corresponding periods of 2021 and 2020 and a decrease of -0.8% on the first quarter of 2019. Conventional goods traffic, which in other Italian and European ports has benefited from the effect the lack of capacity of containerized transport in the period of the global health crisis, in the port of Ravenna has instead followed a negative trend and in the first quarter of 2023 the total of 1.29 million tons was lower -27.2%, -9.2%, -13.2% and -27.6% on the same periods of the four previous years.
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Central-Northern has announced that from the first estimates for the month of April 2023 a significant recovery is expected with a handling of 2.1 million tons, with an increase in +8.1% compared to April 2022. An excellent result determined especially from the contribution of agri-food (both liquid and solids), up by about +16.8%, and fertilizers that have saw volumes triple in April 2022 (+176%). Good result also volumes handled in the metallurgical sectors (+3.8%) and oil (+7.9%); Stable handling for chemicals (+0,2%). On the other hand, compared to April 2022, the materials from construction (-10.4%), but also goods on trailers (-4.9%) and in containers (-21.2%).
Thanks to the positive contribution of April 2023, therefore, The first quarter of 2023 should close with a total handling of 8.6 million tons, in decrease of -0.6% compared to the same period last year.
