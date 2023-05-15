Nippon Express Holdings acquires the Austrian cargo logistics partner

Japan's Nippon Express Holdings (NX), which is active in logistics through Nippon Express Co. and others companies, has signed an agreement with Stefan Krauter, owner and founder of the Austrian cargo logistics company, to buy the Vienna-based company that this year celebrates the
fortieth anniversary of its establishment and which has more of 4 thousand employees in 40 countries. The acquisition will take place through Nippon Express Europe GmbH, special purpose company wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Express Holdings
In 2022 cargo-partner recorded record revenues of 2.06 billion euros, an operating profit of 71.5 million euros and a Net profit of € 53.8 million. Nippon Express Holdings, which has over 73 thousand employees, archived the 2022 financial year with a turnover of 2,618.6 billion yen (17.8 billion euros), with a profit operating of 155.5 billion yen and net profit of 111.6 billion yen.