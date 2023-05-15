To April the traffic of the containers in the port of Long Beach is diminished of -20.1%

As in the previous six months, traffic in April 2023 of containers in the port of Long Beach has accused a decline Double-digit percentage having been pairs to 656 thousand teu, with a decrease of -20.1% on April last year. The trend negative, as before, was determined and the reduction in the number of full container landings, which are piled to 313 thousand teu (- 21.8%), both from the decrease of the empty container, which have totaled 220 thousand teu (- 26.2%). The embarkation of full containers are slightly grown of +0.6% Standing at 123 thousand teu.
In the first quarter of this year the port of call Californian has enlivened altogether 2,38 million teu, the -27.5% less than in the corresponding period of 2022, of which 1,11 million teu full at landing (- 30.9%), 473 thousand teu full boarding (- 0.9%) and 794 thousand teu empty (- 33.7%).
Noting that 'unprecedented consumer demand at the height of Covid-19 it decreased and freight flows were now close to pre-pandemic levels", the chief operating officer of the port authority of Long Beach, Mario Cordero, specified whereas growth is expected during the second half of the year 2023 after retailers have run out of stock in warehouse.