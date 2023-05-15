In the first trimester of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the ports of Montenegro is diminished of -15,3%
The volumes of cargos with Italy are dropped of -18.1%
Podgorica
May 15, 2023
In the first quarter of this year the ports of Montenegro have Handled 545 thousand tons of goods, with a decrease - the first after five consecutive quarters of growth - -15.3% on first three months of 2022. The only goods at embarkation amounted to 316 thousand tons (- 29.6%) and those to the landing to 228 thousand tons (+17.9%).
In the first three months of 2023 the only traffic to and from Italy Moved by Montenegrin ports was almost 40 thousand tons (- 18.1%), of which 8 thousand tons of cargos to Italy (- 68.4%) and 32 thousand tons of cargos arrived from ports Italians (+42.1%).
