Positioned the New Pope's Bridge, the structure that will channel the road traffic of the Genoese port basin of Sampierdarena

Yesterday in Genoa the operations of positioning of the New Pope's Bridge, a long-arched structure more than 200 meters, 35 meters high and weighing 3,800 tons that it is equipped with two decks with overlapping levels intended for improve and channel the road network of the basin port of Genoa Sampierdarena. The bridge, which crosses the stream Polcevera, is characterized, in particular, by a single span of almost 100 meters for a weight of 2,000 tons.
The lower deck of the bridge will mainly serve the national traffic in and out of the port, while the plan Superiore will be dedicated to international traffic that from Ponente must reach the area of the Lantern and from there until in Calata Bettolo. The new work, therefore, will channel all the flows that will arrive from the West (Italy and Europe) through the A10 motorway and from Centro Nord (Italy and Europe) through the A26 motorway, freeing heavy traffic from traffic urban.
The intervention of positioning of the bridge was Done in less than 36 hours thanks to the most advanced engineering technologies adopted by Faggioli Spa which has coordinated the handling operations of the structure. In particular, the positioning of the main span in its definitive site took place thanks to the use of a system SPMT remote controlled transport, transporting the artifact from the place of construction at Polcevera, making it jump about 40 meters, and then complete the final march of the deck inside the riverbed of the stream to the final position. At the end of the translation, the bridge, lowered on the supports with an operation of lowering by three meters, was placed in its final destination.
From the moment of construction of the foundations until the launch are Almost 110,000 hours of work were employed, 38,000 of which only in the last two months, involving an average of 60 workers between workers and technicians at all levels, up to peaks of almost 110 unit.
With this operation the overall progress of the work reaches 60%, while the two spans of Levante and Ponente and the finishes, by the end of August this year.
The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea Western Ligurian, Paolo Emilio Signorini, underlined that "the The launch of the new Pope's Bridge is not a goal that He realizes overnight, but it is the result of five years of work. This new structure, connecting the flows coming from from San Benigno through the elevated eastern port with those of the west coming from the Genoa Airport exit - has highlighted Signorini - frees city traffic from public transport heavy and makes access to terminals smoother. The Improving road accessibility has been the basis of environmental assessment and cost-benefit analysis that Europe has done to include the New Genoa Dam among the works financed by the PNRR'.