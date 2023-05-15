To April the traffic of the goods in the port of Singapore has grown of +5.1%

Last month the port of Singapore has enlivened 49.52 million tons of goods, with a progression of +5.1% on April 2022. The increase was generated by growth and miscellaneous goods, with containerized cargoes that have totaled 29,70 million tons (+2.9%) and those conventional 2,42 million tons (+29.4%), both of the bulk, with oil cargoes standing at 15.82 million tons (+5.5%) and those of other type to 1,58 million of tons (+11.5%).
In the first quarter of 2023 the Asian port of call has handled a total of 193.44 million tons of goods, with a slight increase of +0.2% on the corresponding period of the last year. Goods in containers were 112.49 million tons (- 3.6%) and were realized with a movement of containers pairs to 12.274.043 teu (+1.3%). In the goods sector conventional traffic was 9.07 million tons (+19.0%). Oil bulk was 61.57 million tons (- 1.3%) and the liquid cargos of other type to 7,31 million tons (+13.7%).
Fuel sales in the first four months of this year naval in the port of Singapore have been pairs to 16,60 million tons (+10.3%), including mainly 8,23 million tons of low-sulfur bunkers with viscosity maximum of 380 centistoke (+12.5%), 4,73 million tons of Marine gas oil with a viscosity of 380 CST (+27.6%), 1.90 million tons of low sulphur fuel oil with viscosity Maximum of 100 CST (- 5.3%) and 1,24 million tons of diesel marine with low sulphur content (+6.1%).