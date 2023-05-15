Sharp deterioration in HMM's quarterly financial performance

In the first quarter of 2023 the revenues of the shipping company South Korean HMM amounted to 2,081.6 billion won (1.5 billion dollars), with a significant decrease of -57.7% on the same period of 2022 that was determined by the Significant reduction in turnover generated by activities of containerized sea transport. In fact, if in the first three Months of this year the maritime transport activities of bulk operated by HMM totalled revenues of 285.2 billion won, up +34.8% on the correspondent period of 2022, of which 155.4 billion produced by bulk transport dry (+6.0%) and 129.7 billion from the transport of liquid bulk (+99.8%), the turnover deriving from the fleet of The company's container ship amounted to 1,750.6 billion of won, with a decrease of -62,5% which is a consequence of the bending of the -6,3% of the containerized cargos transported from the fleet, attested to 860 thousand teu, but above all from the accentuated reduction in the value of sea freight, with an average rate of transport that in the first quarter of this year was pairs to 1.061 dollars/teu (- 71.4%).
If in the first three months of 2023 the operating costs of HMM are remained unchanged at 1,680.5 billion won, operating profit recorded a decrease of -90.3% falling to 306.9 billion and the profit clearly is dropped of -90,9% being turned out pairs to 285.3 billion won.
HMM has announced that to cope with the deterioration of the Container shipping market will focus on a wide range of cost-cutting and improvement measures operational efficiency. Relative to the next evolution of the container shipping market, the company South Korean - unlike other international carriers - provides whereas demand will weaken due to the persistence of high inflation and the effect of policies on interest and tightening of fiscal policies in any nations to cope with this situation. Furthermore, HMM believes that if Hold supply for the US market will decrease in However, a certain measure will still be high, while New vessels are expected to be deployed in the European market. large capacity and the offer is expected to increase. As regards the solid bulk shipping market, the Company expects an upcoming improvement, while a slight Weakening should characterise the bulk market Liquid.