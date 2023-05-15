CMA CGM reorganizes the TMX 3 line connecting Turkey, Italy, Slovenia and Malta

With the departure next Friday from Izmir of the container ship Charlotta
the shipping company French CMA CGM will modify the configuration of the container shipping Turkey Med Express 3 (TMX 3) that connects Turkey, Italy, Slovenia and Malta. In Italy the scheduled service, which will continue to have frequency weekly and will be operated with two container ships from 900 teu, will continue to call the port of Trieste and will touch also the port of Ancona that in the new configuration will replace stopovers in Venice. Also in Turkey the port of Izmir will take over the stopovers made so far in Ambarli (Istanbul).
The new rotation of the service, which will last for 14 days, will touch the ports of Malta, Izmir, Gebze, Gemlik, Ancona, Trieste, Koper, Malta.