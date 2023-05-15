RINA closed 2022 with record revenues

The shareholders' meeting of the Italian company of classification and certification RINA approved the 2022 financial statements which recorded record net revenues of €664 million, in growth of +21% compared to 2021, and a net profit that is increased to EUR 12.5 million compared to EUR 8.1 million in the year previous annual. The company has announced that the location net financial, adjusted for the effects of the Purchase of treasury shares and the acquisition of the American company Patrick Engineering (
of 23 January
2023), amounts to €114 million.
In addition, the company presented the new plan strategic to 2027, confirming the main guidelines focused on energy transition and ESG, with a revenue target workforce of around €1.25 billion. The plan provides for a growth in all sectors of reference, from consulting engineering to Testing, Inspection & Certification (ICT), and aims at an expansion both in Italy and abroad (in particular way in the USA, UK, Middle East and Asia). In in particular, in the Marine area the company confirms the strategic aspects of Greece and Asia, while the business unit Certification aims at an expansion at European level and consolidation of its positioning in Italy.
RINA has specified that it will support this development plan with significant organic growth: by 2027 the forecast is to hire more than 1,800 profiles worldwide specialized in technical disciplines, with a view to development digital of the group. Among the most sought after profiles: engineers environmental and IT professionals, project managers and graduates economic. The President and CEO of RINA, Ugo Salerno, specified that by the end of 2023 about 600 recruitment, half of which in Italy.
The company, meanwhile, has anticipated that 2023, despite the Global inflation weight confirms good performance in the reference markets, as can also be seen in the performance of the First quarter aligned with budget expectations.