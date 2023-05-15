In the first trimester the traffic of the container in the harbour terminals of HHLA is diminished of -18.6%

In the first three months of this year, the Decrease in the volume of goods in containers handled by the Group German port and intermodal Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) in place with regard to port traffic from the second quarter of 2022 and intermodal shipments from the third quarter of last year. In the first trimester of 2023 the harbour terminals of the group have enlivened altogether 1,42 million teu, with a decrease of -18.6% on the same period of 2022, while the intermodal shipments have been pairs to 408 thousand teu (- 5.3%).
Moreover, after nine quarters of growth, in the first quarter of The company's revenue declined this year. being piled to 364,7 million euros (-5.6%), of which 355,1 million generated by port activities (-5.9%). EBITDA and EBIT stood at 67.2 million (-30.4%) and 22.9 million euro (-57.3%). Profit after tax is was 7.6 million (-75.3%).
HHLA's CEO, Angela Titzrath, has specified that the company expects a recovery of the market during of the second quarter of this year.