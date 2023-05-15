Gasselin is the new CEO of Contship Italia

Matthieu Gasselin has been appointed with immediate effect New CEO of the terminalista company Contship Italia of the Eurokai group and takes over the role from Alfredo Scalisi. Gasselin was CEO of Sogemar, the company intermodal of Contship Italia. "We are confident," he said. declared the president of Contship Italia, Cecilia Eckelmann-Battistello - who under the leadership of Matthieu, Contship will continue the path of expansion and growth, confirming itself as a leading operator in the sector».
