In the first trimester the revenues of the charterer of portacontainer Danaos are increased of +5.9%
Profit clearly in decrease of -55.9%
Atene
May 16, 2023
The container ship charterer Danaos Corporation has closed the first quarter of this year with revenues of 243.6 million dollars, with an increment of +5.9% on the same period of 2022. The operating profit has been of 154,5 million (+10.3%) and the profit clearly of 146,2 million dollars (- 55.9%). John Coustas, the CEO of the company that has a fleet of 68 container ships leased from leading maritime carriers, noted that in the first part of this year "freight rates are increased after Chinese New Year as a result of blank sailings and of the efficiencies implemented by the line companies. Moreover - it has specified - the rental market is improved due to the very limited supply of vessels available to rental as well as as as a result of the impact of the reduction of the speed of navigation, since the renters are complying with CII regulations", Carbon Intensity Indicator introduced by International Maritime Organization that assigns ships an intensity indicator of their carbon emissions.
Mr Coustas recalled that during the first quarter of this year Danaos placed an order for two new 6,000 ships teu that will be taken over in the last quarter of 2024 and in the second quarter of 2025.
